Passed away September 15, 2019, in his 94th year. Loving husband of the late Betty. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lynette and Michael, Sharyn, Robert, Russell and Cheree, Ross, and Lisa and Steve, and loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roy passed away after a short illness, at the Mayfair Retirement village, surrounded by his loving family. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Mayfair Retirement Village and the Nurse Maude Palliative Care team. Messages for the Collins family may be sent C/- P.O. Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Roy's request a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Roy's life will be held at the Everglades Golf Course, 63 Marshlands Road, on Friday, September 20, at 11.00am.







COLLINS, Albert Roy (Roy):Passed away September 15, 2019, in his 94th year. Loving husband of the late Betty. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lynette and Michael, Sharyn, Robert, Russell and Cheree, Ross, and Lisa and Steve, and loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roy passed away after a short illness, at the Mayfair Retirement village, surrounded by his loving family. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Mayfair Retirement Village and the Nurse Maude Palliative Care team. Messages for the Collins family may be sent C/- P.O. Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Roy's request a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Roy's life will be held at the Everglades Golf Course, 63 Marshlands Road, on Friday, September 20, at 11.00am. Published in The Press from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019

