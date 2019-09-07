ANDERSON,
Albert Henry (Buck):
Passed away peacefully at Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth on September 5, 2019, Aged 85. Dearly loved husband of the late Pauline, much love father and father in-law of Linda (Melbourne, Aust), Robyn and Brendan Carney, and Nadine and Bruce Hunter (all of Nelson), loved pop of Ollie, Jamie, and Mattie, and a loved brother, brother in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Messages to 178 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. Donations to Reefton St John would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Buck's life will be held at the Reefton Golf Club, on Monday, at 2.00pm, Buck will then be laid to rest at Burkes Creek Cemetery, Reefton.
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2019