WILLIAMS, Alastair Ian:
Unexpectedly at his home, aged 45 years. Dearly loved son of Ian and the late Margaret, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Bridget and David Wright, and Virginia and Gavin McGregor, loved uncle of Claudia, Ben, Gabby; Isla, and George, and a loved nephew, cousin, and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alastair Williams c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral service for Alastair will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Friday, July 12, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019