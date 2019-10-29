WILLIAMSON, Alan John:
28.12.1938 - 27.10.2019
Unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved father of Aaron and Libby, father-in-law to Nikki and Andy, cherished and loved partner of Gwyneth. Grandad of Jessica, Indiana, Evelyn, Jack, Sam, Lilly and George. Loved brother of the late Valda and Ross; brother-in-law to John and Ellie. Our deepest gratitude goes to the dedicated staff of the Christchurch hospital BMTU. Messages to the Williamson family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Alan will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 29, 2019