WHITE, Alan Murray:

It is with great sadness to inform that Alan passed away during his sleep on July 11, 2019, at Charles Upham Retirement Village, Rangiora, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Lauraine for 66 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sooz and Jos, and Ashley and Katie; grandad of Dina, CJ, Ben, Leon and Jamie, and great-grandad to Kora. Much loved brother and brother-in-law to Alice and David, and Annette (deceased) and Derek; and brother-in-law to Adrian and Vivienne, Malc and Karen, Bev (deceased) and Carl. Much loved also by all of his cousins, extended family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at the Charles Upham Retirement Village in Rangiora for their loving care of Alan during his brief stay in the ward. A private cremation and small memorial were held for immediate family and close friends as per Alan's wishes. Messages can be sent c/- 10 Thurlestone Place, Burnside, Christchurch 8053.



