WARD, Alan Andrew:
On July 20, 2019, peacefully at Maxwell Lifecare, Blenheim, surrounded by his loving family, aged 69 years. Beloved and cherished husband of Beverley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rebecca and Craig, Ethan and Steve. Treasured Grandad of Madeline. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Glenda and the late Alex, Roger and Koa, Steve and Marion, and his wider family.
Rest in peace.
We will miss you,
you lovable rogue.
Messages to the Ward family, C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. In accordance with Alan's wishes a private cremation and memorial service has taken place.
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019