THOMSON, Alan Francis:
It is with great sadness we advise that on May 19, 2020, Alan passed away peacefully after a short stay at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 82 years. Dearly beloved husband and eternal companion of Helen Judith (Judy). Loved father of seven sons and their families – Dave and Sue (Hamilton), Kevin and Romy (Brisbane), Pete and Karen (Wellington), Glen and Christina (Wellington), Mike and Tracey (Pukerua Bay), Andrew (Rolleston), and John (Hamilton). Grandfather of 20, and great-grandfather of 34. Brother of Ray (deceased), Jean, and Don (deceased). Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Alan Thomson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to the current restrictions, an invitation only service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Published in The Press on May 21, 2020