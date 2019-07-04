Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On Tuesday July 2, 2019, Alan passed away at Parklands Hospital. Dearly loved soulmate and husband of Catherine. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Chase and Zoe, Darryl and Penny, Anthony and Shelley, Sara, Charles, and the late Sue, and Philip. Dearly loved Poppa of Isaac, Bradley, Shivanah, Zoey, Jaydah, and Ella. Dearly loved son-in-law of Dawne and the late Patrick O'Malley and brother-in-law of all of Catherine's siblings.

"Will be sadly missed but

now safe in Jehovah's loving memory, waiting for the

future call"

Many thanks to the nursing staff and Dr Sycamore of Parkland's Hospital, Rimu Ward, for their kind and loving, professional treatment of our special man. A Memorial Service for Alan will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2 Hill Street, Kaiapoi, on Friday, July 5, 1.30pm.







THOMPSON, Alan (AT):On Tuesday July 2, 2019, Alan passed away at Parklands Hospital. Dearly loved soulmate and husband of Catherine. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Chase and Zoe, Darryl and Penny, Anthony and Shelley, Sara, Charles, and the late Sue, and Philip. Dearly loved Poppa of Isaac, Bradley, Shivanah, Zoey, Jaydah, and Ella. Dearly loved son-in-law of Dawne and the late Patrick O'Malley and brother-in-law of all of Catherine's siblings."Will be sadly missed butnow safe in Jehovah's loving memory, waiting for thefuture call"Many thanks to the nursing staff and Dr Sycamore of Parkland's Hospital, Rimu Ward, for their kind and loving, professional treatment of our special man. A Memorial Service for Alan will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2 Hill Street, Kaiapoi, on Friday, July 5, 1.30pm. Published in The Press on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers