Alan THOMPSON

Guest Book
  • "Dear Catherine and family. Alan has been a special part of..."
    - Brent, Candice & Henry Davidson
  • "Dear Catherine and family, very sorry to hear of Alan's..."
  • "Dear Catherine and family Thinking of you as you grieve..."
    - Kevin and Martina Armstrong
  • "So Sad to hear about Alan.Will certainly look forward to..."
    - Graham and Beryl Armstrong
Death Notice

THOMPSON, Alan (AT):
On Tuesday July 2, 2019, Alan passed away at Parklands Hospital. Dearly loved soulmate and husband of Catherine. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Chase and Zoe, Darryl and Penny, Anthony and Shelley, Sara, Charles, and the late Sue, and Philip. Dearly loved Poppa of Isaac, Bradley, Shivanah, Zoey, Jaydah, and Ella. Dearly loved son-in-law of Dawne and the late Patrick O'Malley and brother-in-law of all of Catherine's siblings.
"Will be sadly missed but
now safe in Jehovah's loving memory, waiting for the
future call"
Many thanks to the nursing staff and Dr Sycamore of Parkland's Hospital, Rimu Ward, for their kind and loving, professional treatment of our special man. A Memorial Service for Alan will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2 Hill Street, Kaiapoi, on Friday, July 5, 1.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press on July 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.