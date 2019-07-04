THOMPSON, Alan (AT):
On Tuesday July 2, 2019, Alan passed away at Parklands Hospital. Dearly loved soulmate and husband of Catherine. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Chase and Zoe, Darryl and Penny, Anthony and Shelley, Sara, Charles, and the late Sue, and Philip. Dearly loved Poppa of Isaac, Bradley, Shivanah, Zoey, Jaydah, and Ella. Dearly loved son-in-law of Dawne and the late Patrick O'Malley and brother-in-law of all of Catherine's siblings.
"Will be sadly missed but
now safe in Jehovah's loving memory, waiting for the
future call"
Many thanks to the nursing staff and Dr Sycamore of Parkland's Hospital, Rimu Ward, for their kind and loving, professional treatment of our special man. A Memorial Service for Alan will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2 Hill Street, Kaiapoi, on Friday, July 5, 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2019