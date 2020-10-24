SYKES, Alan:
On October 18, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Home, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Jean for 62 years. Loved father and father-in-law of John and Lesley, Richard and Sarah, Keith and Jenny, and Kathryn and Richard Wales. Much loved Granddad of Susan, and Samantha; Meg, Oscar, and Ned; Trent, Brittany, and Johnny. Adored Great-Granddad of Brooklyn; Charlie, and Myla. In accordance with Alan's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020