Acknowledgment

SMITH, Alan Henry Ayson:

Audrey, Warren, Karen, Grant, Amanda and families wish to express our appreciation and thanks to everyone for the love, support, flowers, cards, baking, visits and phone calls shown to us during the loss of our dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law and Grandad Alan on September 26, 2020. Thank you to all those who attended Alan's service and those who joined on live streaming. A special thanks to Heather McKimmie for Officiating, Warrick Boon the Piper, Rakaia Rugby Club for all the help they provided, Rakaia School Support Group for the afternoon tea, and the team at Patersons Funeral Services. Thank you to all the professional services for the special care given to Alan during this year. The kindness and generosity shown from many good friends has been an immense help during this time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks from us all.



