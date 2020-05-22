SANDERS, Alan Leon:

Early on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, with caring comfort from the staff at Buller Hospital (Westport), Alan Leon Sanders, aged 85, of Karamea and home town of Lyttelton, peacefully passed away with family, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Shirley Sanders (59 years married), cherished brother of Maureen McGoldrick, loved father of David, Julie, Richard, and Geoffrey, father-in-law of Andrea, and Lisa, loved Grandad of Che, Sade; Gareth, Melissa, Ryan; Sam, and Hamish, loved Great-Grandad of Talia, Ben, Shaun, Ella, Hayne; Ivy, Cohen, Jax, and Mason. Special thanks to Karamea Health Clinic Team and Buller Hospital staff - you are all wonderful special people. Alan and family will be celebrating his special life (under Covid guidelines) at the Last Resort Café in Karamea this Saturday at 3.00pm, followed by a funeral service (also under Covid guidelines) at St Saviour's of Holy Trinity Church, 17 Winchester Street, Lyttelton, on Tuesday, May 26, at 3.00pm. Please no flowers, instead donations gratefully received for St Johns Karamea. Messages c/- PO Box 65, Karamea 7864.

