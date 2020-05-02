Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan RYDE. View Sign Death Notice



Of Rangiora, on April 25, 2020, aged 87 years. Peacefully at his home, in loving arms, after a courageous battle with motor neurone disease. Loved husband of the late Joan Ryde. Loved companion of Lorna Chilton. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Graeme and Lois Ryde. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Sandi and the late Wayne Southby; Russell and the late Dennis Ryde. Dearly loved grandad of Sarah and Brendan Townsend, and cherished great-grandad to Ruby and Machlan.

A full life, well lived. A talented and innovative man who will be dearly missed, he will be forever in our hearts.A big thank you to Dr N Tapper and a very special team of nurses, co-ordinators and carers from CDHB, Healthcare NZ, and Florence Nightingale agency who helped us to care for Dad in his own home in these difficult times. An informal gathering of family, friends and colleagues will be held to celebrate Alan's life when social gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Neurological Foundation would be appreciated. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Alan Ryde, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







RYDE, Alan Vincent:Of Rangiora, on April 25, 2020, aged 87 years. Peacefully at his home, in loving arms, after a courageous battle with motor neurone disease. Loved husband of the late Joan Ryde. Loved companion of Lorna Chilton. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Graeme and Lois Ryde. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Sandi and the late Wayne Southby; Russell and the late Dennis Ryde. Dearly loved grandad of Sarah and Brendan Townsend, and cherished great-grandad to Ruby and Machlan.A full life, well lived. A talented and innovative man who will be dearly missed, he will be forever in our hearts.A big thank you to Dr N Tapper and a very special team of nurses, co-ordinators and carers from CDHB, Healthcare NZ, and Florence Nightingale agency who helped us to care for Dad in his own home in these difficult times. An informal gathering of family, friends and colleagues will be held to celebrate Alan's life when social gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Neurological Foundation would be appreciated. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Alan Ryde, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Published in The Press on May 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers