ROSLING, Alan Frank:
On March 8, 2020, passed away at home after a battle with cancer. Dearly beloved husband of Carolyn, and much loved father of Jane, and Stephen. Special pop to Polly, Rylee, and Stella. Loved brother to Graham and his wife Rosemary, and friend to Dean and Claire. Special thanks to Nurse Maude for their care of Alan in his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/afrosling0803. Messages to the Rosling family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A celebration of Alan's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road, on Friday, March 13, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2020