REES, Alan John (Reesy):
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on Friday, 28 June, 2019, aged 73 years. Loving husband of the late Linda, much loved dad of Darrell, Glenn, and Suzanne, Poppa of Brooke, Tyler, and Hunter. The family would like to thank the staff of Charles Upham, and Christchurch Hospital for the care shown to Alan. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alan Rees, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, Harewood, on Thursday, 4 July, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 1, 2019