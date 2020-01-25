Alan R. IDDOCH

Service Information
Galbraith Funeral Services Limited
26 King Street
Temuka, Canterbury
036159909
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Galbraith Funeral Services Limited
26 King Street
Temuka, Canterbury
Death Notice

RIDDOCH, Alan:
Aged 86 years. Passed away on January 22, 2020, surrounded by the wonderful care at Wallingford Rest Home, Temuka. Alan was the fourth son within the Riddoch family, previously Guild Road, Temuka. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jean and the late Willie Smith (Pleasant Point), and Mary and Graeme Andrews (Timaru). A loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Alan is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Esther, and brothers Alex, Gordon, and John. The service for Alan will be held at Galbraith Funeral Services Chapel, 26 King Street, Temuka, on Monday, January, 27, 2020, at 10.30am, followed by the interment at the Temuka Cemetery. Messages to: 121 Domain Avenue, Timaru 7910.

Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020
