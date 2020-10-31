PEARCE, Alan Morrall:
On October 28, 2020, passed away peacefully at Bethesda Hospital with his daughters by his side, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen, adored father and father-in-law of Tony and Kathy (UK), Nicky and David Weatherley, and Sarah and Alex Kyle (Masterton), wonderful grandfather of Aaron, and Kirsten; Mark, Andrew, and Ben; Sophie (deceased), Alice, and Sam. Loved and respected by all his extended family. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Bethesda Rest Home and Hospital for the amazing care and respect given to Alan in his latter years. Messages may be sent to 1556 Clintons Road, RD 1, Darfield 7571. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020