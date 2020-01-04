PAYNE, Alan Alfred:
(RAF, Cpl, W1929749) Peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Annaliese Haven Rest Home, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary for 61 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen, and Craig and Sue. A much loved grandfather of his 7 grandchildren, great-grandfather of his 3 great-grandchildren, brother and brother-in-law of his siblings in Kent U.K, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Special thanks to Dr Skingle and the wonderful staff at Annaliese Haven for their love and care of our Alan. Messages may be addressed to the Payne family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/aapayne0102 A celebration of Alan's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Tuesday, January 7, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020