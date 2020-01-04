Alan PAYNE

Guest Book
  • "Alan, thank you for being my father in law for 8 years and..."
    - Sue Payne
  • "We got to share one last Christmas, your 81st Birthday and..."
    - Craig Payne
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

PAYNE, Alan Alfred:
(RAF, Cpl, W1929749) Peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Annaliese Haven Rest Home, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary for 61 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen, and Craig and Sue. A much loved grandfather of his 7 grandchildren, great-grandfather of his 3 great-grandchildren, brother and brother-in-law of his siblings in Kent U.K, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Special thanks to Dr Skingle and the wonderful staff at Annaliese Haven for their love and care of our Alan. Messages may be addressed to the Payne family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/aapayne0102 A celebration of Alan's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Tuesday, January 7, at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.