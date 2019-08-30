Alan MURRAY

Death Notice

MURRAY, Alan Scott:
Passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, August 27, 2019, aged 72, surrounded by family. Loving husband of Lyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Simon, and Andrew and Donna. Treasured Poppy of Rebecca, and Samuel, and Cameron, and Adeline. Al will be sadly missed by all his friends. Messages for the Family may be sent to PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Alan's life will been held in St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, 347 Papanui Road (entrance off Normans Road), Strowan, on Saturday, August 31, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Aug. 30, 2019
