MIRFIN, Alan Walker:

Passed away peacefully at the Nelson Tasman Hospice on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, aged 74 years. Loved husband and soulmate of Jane, dearly loved father of Trudy (UK) and Mark, loved father-in-law of Paul Hunt, and treasured Poppa of Georgia and Fraser Hunt. Loved son of George and Nellie Mirfin (both deceased) (Ikamatua, West Coast). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Donald (deceased) and Cynthia Mirfin, Dorothy and Rodger Humphries. Sincere thanks to Dr Liz Scott, the staff at the Nelson Tasman Hospice, and the home caregivers from Nurse Maude. In lieu of flowers donations in Alan's memory to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Celebration of Alan's life will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Trafalgar Square, Nelson, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, commencing at 2.00pm.





