McQUARTERS,
Alan Albert (Mac): QSM
Passed away peacefully at Radius Millstream Ashburton on April 8, 2020, in his 91st year. A lifelong passion for the Fire Service and the Musical Arts. Patron of Variety Theatre Ashburton and The Ashburton Fire Museum. Loved husband of the late Vi, and loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Larraine, Tony, and Nicola and Alan Lowe. Treasured Grandad of Jase and Amy, Daniel, Adam and Stacey Lowe and Kendall and Pete Lee. Dear Great-Grandad of Charlie, Huey, Oscar and Ted McQuarters and Brody Lowe. Messages to the McQuarters/Lowe family, 106 Belt Road, Ashburton 7700. Thanks to Radius for their care of Alan over the past two weeks, also Dr Charlotte Cox and the medical staff of Ashburton Hospital. A rest well-earned, will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of Mac's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020