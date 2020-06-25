Alan MCENANEY

Guest Book
  • "Thoughts are with all the McEnaney Family as you celebrate..."
    - Glenyss Muddle
  • "To the McEnaney family,please accept my sympathy in your..."
    - Keith Ross
  • "Celebrating a life well lived. We will cherish the memories..."
    - Rod Nightingale
  • "deepest sympathy R I P. from members of your old school..."
    - frank newsome
  • "Condolences and empathy to the McEnaney family. Over the..."
Service Information
Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
037680250
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
Tainui Street
Greymouth
Death Notice

McENANEY,
Alan John (Scorch): QSM
Passed away peacefully at Dixon House, Greymouth, on June 23, 2020, aged 84. Beloved husband of the late Diana, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Gaynor (deceased), and Annabelle and Ross Dey, much loved grandad Porky of Courtney and Matt, Kellsie and Mason, much loved Poppa of Rebecca and Tony, Danielle and Rhys, Ashleigh and Ollie, Brittany, Madison and Adam, Cody and Alisha, Tyler and Paige, and Kennedy and Dion, loved Poppa Porky of Tamzyn, Cohen, Harrison, Bennett, Miller, Olive, Wilbur, Preeda, Chase, and Iver, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Messages to 30 Manuka Place, Paroa, Greymouth 7805. A Service to celebrate Scorch's life will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Saturday at 1.00pm. Alan will then be laid to rest with Diana at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Gladstone.

Published in The Press on June 25, 2020
