McENANEY,
Alan John (Scorch): QSM
Passed away peacefully at Dixon House, Greymouth, on June 23, 2020, aged 84. Beloved husband of the late Diana, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Gaynor (deceased), and Annabelle and Ross Dey, much loved grandad Porky of Courtney and Matt, Kellsie and Mason, much loved Poppa of Rebecca and Tony, Danielle and Rhys, Ashleigh and Ollie, Brittany, Madison and Adam, Cody and Alisha, Tyler and Paige, and Kennedy and Dion, loved Poppa Porky of Tamzyn, Cohen, Harrison, Bennett, Miller, Olive, Wilbur, Preeda, Chase, and Iver, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Messages to 30 Manuka Place, Paroa, Greymouth 7805. A Service to celebrate Scorch's life will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Saturday at 1.00pm. Alan will then be laid to rest with Diana at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Gladstone.
Published in The Press on June 25, 2020