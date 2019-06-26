Alan LYNSKEY

Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Death Notice

LYNSKEY,
Alan Clarence (Thumper):
QPM (Retired NZ Police)
Passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Marlene, loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Lynda, Michele, Direse, Kim and John Terewi, much loved Pop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Lynskey family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canterbury Breastcare would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/aclynskey2206 or at the service. A celebration of Alan's life will be held in The Silks Room, Addington Raceway, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on June 26, 2019
