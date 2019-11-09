LORY, Alan Francis:
On November 6, 2019, aged 80 years, passed away peacefully in his home. Absolutely adored by his three girls Tania, Tracy and Erin and truly cherished by his grandchildren, Kieran, Jasmine, Jack, Holly, Danny, Joe and Luke. Dearly loved brother of Max and Robbie Lory. A Funeral Service Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victories Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, Christchurch, on Wednesday, November 13, at 10.30am. A Rosary will also be held at OLV on Tuesday, November 12, at 7.00pm. We warmly invite you to come and celebrate Alan's life with us.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019