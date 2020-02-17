HENDERSON, Alan Robert:
Alan passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on Saturday, February 15, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer. Aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband of Tracy, father of Robert, Megan and partner, Chris, stepfather of Scott, Hayley and partner, Dan. Much loved son of Betty and the late Bob Henderson, brother of Shirley and Richard Harrison, Heather and Tony Mitchell, and Graeme and Sharon. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. There will be a funeral service for Alan on Wednesday, February 19, in Auckland followed by a memorial service held at Halkett Presbyterian Church, corner of Halkett and McKay's Road, on Friday, February 21, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020