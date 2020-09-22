Alan HARDMAN

Guest Book
    - Frans Voogt
Death Notice

HARDMAN, Alan Ronald:
24.03.1949 - 19.09.2020
Aged 71 years. Most precious husband and soulmate of Lynette for nearly 50 years. Dearly loved Dad of Tracy and Aaron, and treasured Grandad of Grace and Hamish, and father-in-law of Craig Thom. He will be greatly missed but so hard a battle fought has now ended for him.
Shilo when I was young
– Neil Diamond As per Alan's instructions, a private service has been held.
How lucky I am to have
had something that makes saying goodbye so hard.

Published in The Press on Sept. 22, 2020
