GODFREY, Alan John:
Peacefully, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Muriel. Loved and adored father of Diane and Michael; Stephen and Sheila. Much loved grandfather of Izzy. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Christchurch Hospital for their love and care of Alan. Messages may be addressed to the Godfrey family c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made at the Service. A celebration of Alan's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2020