CONDLIFFE, Alan David:
Peacefully, at Christchurch Hospital, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, proudly in his 94th year. Loved husband of the late Ngaire. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Christine, Bruce and Maree, John and Karen, and Diana and Darryn. Loved grandfather of Steven (deceased), Dayle, Amy, Hayley, Victoria, Olivia, and Joshua. Loved great-grandfather of James, Liam, Elisa, Juliette, Matai, Anaru, Valentina, and Tane. Messages to the Condliffe Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145.
In light of the current situation the service has been postponed until a date to be advised.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2020