COLLINS, Alan James:
Passed away after a full life of 91 years, on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Kaikoura Hospital. Dearly loved husband of 67 years to Aileen. Dearly loved and respected Dad of Jeneen and Colin Binsted, Graham and Robyn Collins. Dearly loved Grandad of William and Kelly, Kate and Sam, Kelly and Nick, Sarah and William, Debbie and Jeremy. Adored Big Boy of Jemma, Tom, Alice, Quinn, and the one on the way. Special thanks to Dr Judd for her care over the past 27 years and Dr CJ and the staff at The Kaikoura Hospital. Messages may be sent to 2 Red Swamp Road, Kaikoura 7371. Due to the present climate, Alan was interred privately at Kaikoura Cemetery on Saturday, March 28.
Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2020