CLARKE,
Alan Gary (Big Al, Clarkee):
A very sad time for our family with the sudden passing of Alan on July 6, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 60 years. A dearly loved and treasured husband of Rayleen, adored and fantastic dad of Dani and Ryan, Bex and Chris, and Emma, and a very proud G Dad of Ruby, much loved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle of Steve and Trina, Courtney and Keaton, and Hayley.
"Rest in peace darling man,
Love you to the moon
and back"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alan Clarke, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Alan's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, July 11, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2019