BURKE, Alan Kenneth:
On August 13, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 73 years. Much loved father of Joseph, dearly loved brother of Kerry, Warren (dec), Carol, Mark (dec), Diane, Steve, and Owen (dec), loved brother-in-law, and uncle to his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the Burke family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Alan's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Friday), at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2019
