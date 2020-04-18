BROWN, Alan Hector:
25.7.1930 - 16.4.2020
Died peacefully at Summerset on Cavendish, Christchurch. Dearly loved husband of Valma, and the late Doreen. Loved father and father-in-law of Jenny and Bruce Yates, Sue (deceased) and Clayton Ross, and Nigel and Robyn Brown. Loved Granddad of Matthew, Fiona, Simon and Adam, Nathan, Rachel, David and Jack, and Rowan and Caitlin, and Great-granddad of 15. Messages to The family of the late Alan H Brown, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Private Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020