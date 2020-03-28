BORCK,
Alan Francis Lauritz:
Passed peacefully on March 23, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lucy Mary. Much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Barney and Rae, Kevin and Linda, and Judith and her partner Murray, a loved and respected friend of Bruce Woodhouse. Loving granddad and 'Grandy' of Dylan, Jessica, and Lee; David, Sarah, Jennifer, and Hannah; Scott, and Megan. A much loved great-grandy and great-great-grandy. Loved son of the late Charles Horace John and Gladys Josephine Borck. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of the late Mavis, and the late Betty and Maurice Ham. Loved by all his many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the kind staff and friends at Charles Upham Retirement Village, and the gentle and caring AMAU team at Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Alan Borck, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. After 40 years of being apart, Alan has been laid to rest in a private burial on March 26, 2020, with Lucy Mary, at Fairhall Cemetery in Blenheim.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020