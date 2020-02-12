BOON, Alan John (Bags):
On February 6, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Kay, much loved father and father-in-law of Kristyn, Nik and Becs, proud Poppa of Allie, and Lexie, and a loved brother and brother-in-law. Alan's family would like to acknowledge all the love and support provided by the health professionals during his illness. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alan Boon, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Alan's request, a Private Service has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 12, 2020