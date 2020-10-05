BLAIR, Alan James:
On October 3, 2020. Passed away peacefully at Ashburton Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of the late Susan Blair, Elizabeth and Mark Croker, John and Vicki, Joanna and Hamish Halliday, and much loved grandfather of Sarah, and James; Jessica, and Jennifer; Trent, Sophie, and Charles; and Monte, and loved brother of Betty and the late Douglas, and Maurice. Messages to the Blair family c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service of thanksgiving for Alan's life will be held at the Lagmhor Church, Jacksons Road, Westerfield, on Friday, October 9, commencing at 1.00pm. Followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2020