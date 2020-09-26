BENSON,
Alan Michael Charles
(Mike):
On September 23, 2020, died peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Sandra for 57 years, beloved father and father-in-law of Steve and Sarah, and Sharon and Andy, treasured granddad of Molly, Harriet, and Oliver. Special thanks to Dr Lucy Henry for her skill and compassion. Mike was a man of incredible intellect, amazing integrity and genuine humility. We all loved him so dearly and he will leave a huge gap in our lives. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alan (Mike) Benson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Mike will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, October 2, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020