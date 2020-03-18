CALLANAN,
Airlie Elizabeth:
Peacefully, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Holly Lea, Christchurch, aged 96 years. Loved sister of Pat Clayton and the late Andrew, Simon, Matilda, Joyce and Peter. Beloved Aunty of her many nieces and nephews. A faithful servant of Jesus. A celebration of Airlie's life will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, 2 Church Street, Queenstown, at 12 noon, on Friday, March 20, followed by interment at Fairfax Cemetery, Milton. Messages to 8 Marine Parade, Hobsonville, Auckland 0616.
Published in The Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020