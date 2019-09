Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Airini PAYNE. View Sign Service Information Academy Funeral Services Ltd 65 Main South Road Christchurch , Canterbury 033430919 Death Notice



Airini Hinemoa Kahurangi

(nee Lewis):

29.1.1947 – 14.9.2019



E iri nei kã parekawakawa kai ruka i te whare o Tikao Pukurau o Mairehe hoki.

Te tai rã, te tai rã, e pari ana kã tai o mahara ki te ara whãnui a Makawhiu

Pupuhi e te hau wahine, te uri o Rakamamao

i tukua iho i Te Ahu Pãtiki

E heke, e te hau maiaki, kia mihi koe ki õ pane hiwi

mai i Kãkãnui ki Te Manu Küia

ki Te üpoko o Hinetewai, ki Te Rãpaki a Huikai

ki Te Niho o Tütekawa, ki Te Ika a Tuaika

ã tau noa ki ruka o Koukourarata.



Peacefully passed away surrounded by her whãnau. Treasured daughter of Frank and Linda Lewis, loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Jacqui, Matiu and Dione. Much loved Taua of Tre, Leah, Türãhui, Tãne, Isaac, Chiara, Lachie and Bethany. Loved sister of Ra, Tamanuiarangi, Manu, Riki, Teripa, Maui, Jan, and Ross.

Kia au te moe – may you rest peacefully.

Airini's funeral service will commence at 10.30am, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at Tutehuarewa, Koukourarata, Port Levy, prior to interment at the Koukourarata Urupa. Te Ruahine o Koukourarata, o Wharekauri, o Waikawau ko karo, ka takiaue nei.







PAYNE,Airini Hinemoa Kahurangi(nee Lewis):29.1.1947 – 14.9.2019E iri nei kã parekawakawa kai ruka i te whare o Tikao Pukurau o Mairehe hoki.Te tai rã, te tai rã, e pari ana kã tai o mahara ki te ara whãnui a MakawhiuPupuhi e te hau wahine, te uri o Rakamamaoi tukua iho i Te Ahu PãtikiE heke, e te hau maiaki, kia mihi koe ki õ pane hiwimai i Kãkãnui ki Te Manu Küiaki Te üpoko o Hinetewai, ki Te Rãpaki a Huikaiki Te Niho o Tütekawa, ki Te Ika a Tuaikaã tau noa ki ruka o Koukourarata.Peacefully passed away surrounded by her whãnau. Treasured daughter of Frank and Linda Lewis, loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Jacqui, Matiu and Dione. Much loved Taua of Tre, Leah, Türãhui, Tãne, Isaac, Chiara, Lachie and Bethany. Loved sister of Ra, Tamanuiarangi, Manu, Riki, Teripa, Maui, Jan, and Ross.Kia au te moe – may you rest peacefully.Airini's funeral service will commence at 10.30am, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at Tutehuarewa, Koukourarata, Port Levy, prior to interment at the Koukourarata Urupa. Te Ruahine o Koukourarata, o Wharekauri, o Waikawau ko karo, ka takiaue nei. Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers