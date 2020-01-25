ROWE, Ainsley Josephine
(formerly Black):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. In her 90th year. Much loved wife of the late Desmond, loved mother of the late Brent Black; stepmother of Geoffrey, and Michael; step-grandmother of Matthew, Timothy, and Annabel; and sister-in-law of the late Thelma Clarkson. Good friend of Mary.
"Together forever".
Messages to the Rowe family c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Memorial gathering for Ainsley will be held at The Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui, Christchurch on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020