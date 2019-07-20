AUZINS, Aina:
On July 14, 2019, peacefully at Park Lane Retirement Village, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Vladimir (Bob), very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Guntra and Tony Gardiner, loving grandma of Carl and Chris, Sven and Angeline, loved sister of Karl Lidums (USA), and Irena Klauss (Melbourne). Special thanks to the extraordinary staff at Park Lane for their outstanding care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Aina Auzins, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Aina's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019