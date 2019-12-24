CROTON-PHILLIPS,
Aimee-Chantelle
Awatea Waiata:
After a great battle with cancer, surrounded by family at Nurse Maude Hospice on Sunday, December 22, 2019, aged 21. Loved wife of Kyle. Loved daughter of Maria and Paul. Loved sister of Luke, John, Bernadette, Rosie, Matthew, Zane, and Karla. Loved by all her nieces and nephews and her many friends. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Aimee will be resting at home from today for anyone who wants to pay their respects. A celebration of Aimee's life will be held in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 29 Mackenzie Avenue, on Friday, December 27, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 24, 2019