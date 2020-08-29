Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(nee Reid):

Passed away peacefully at Radius St Helenas, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, aged 87. Loving wife of the late Lindsay King. Mother and mother-in-law of Jan and the late Chas Hoey, the late Shona Ramsay, Gillian and Skin Frances, Debbie and Nigel Sandri. Loved Nanna Ailsa to Jacqui and Kevin Williams, the late Karen Hoey, Kim Hoey and Leo Grace, Boyd and Debbie Hoey, Justin Munro, Steven Munro, Jonny and Rebecca Munro, Scott Frances and Natalie Ives, Gemma Frances, Lindsay and Lauren Sandri, the late David Sandri, Kate Sandri. Loved Great-Nanna to Billy and Charlie Grace, Carter and Sophie Hoey, Jett Munro, Pieta and Alyssa Frances, Harper and Kenzie Sandri. At Ailsa's request, a private family service was held. Messages to 30 Kirsten Place, Parklands, Christchurch 8083.







