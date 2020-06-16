GALILEE, Ailsa Craig Isobel
(nee Shaw):
Passed away peacefully at home in Kaiapoi on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Keith. Much loved and devoted mother of Craig, and Helen. Loved and loving mother-in-law of Claire. Beloved and treasured grandma of Sabrina. Cherished aunt of Nadine and the late Robin Shaw B.C. (Canada). "Dearest pal" of Doreen. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Order of St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Ailsa's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane, (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Friday, June 19, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Galilee family, c/- PO Box 36, Kaiapoi 7644.
