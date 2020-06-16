Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ailsa GALILEE. View Sign Death Notice



(nee Shaw):

Passed away peacefully at home in Kaiapoi on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Keith. Much loved and devoted mother of Craig, and Helen. Loved and loving mother-in-law of Claire. Beloved and treasured grandma of Sabrina. Cherished aunt of Nadine and the late Robin Shaw B.C. (Canada). "Dearest pal" of Doreen. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Order of St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Ailsa's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane, (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Friday, June 19, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Galilee family, c/- PO Box 36, Kaiapoi 7644.







GALILEE, Ailsa Craig Isobel(nee Shaw):Passed away peacefully at home in Kaiapoi on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Keith. Much loved and devoted mother of Craig, and Helen. Loved and loving mother-in-law of Claire. Beloved and treasured grandma of Sabrina. Cherished aunt of Nadine and the late Robin Shaw B.C. (Canada). "Dearest pal" of Doreen. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Order of St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Ailsa's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane, (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Friday, June 19, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Galilee family, c/- PO Box 36, Kaiapoi 7644. Published in The Press from June 16 to June 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers