BILLINGTON, Ailsa:
On July 28, 2020, peacefully, surrounded with love at Cashmere View; aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Fred, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Ian Wearing, loved nana of Glen and Bex (Arrowtown), Scott and Michelle (Sydney), Louise and Jarrad, and a loved great-nana of Poppy, Holly; Chloe, Liam, Abbey; Sam and Izzy. Special thanks to all the staff at Cashmere View for their love, kindness and support. Messages to the Billington family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020