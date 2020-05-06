van VLIET, Aileen:
Aileen passed away on May 2, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 89. Much loved wife of Rudolf for 66 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicolas and Tracey, David, Karen and Daryl, Peter and Patricia, and loved grandmother of her 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, and loved aunt of her many nieces and nephews. A private cremation has been held and a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Our very grateful and sincere thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude who helped care for Aileen.
Published in The Press on May 6, 2020