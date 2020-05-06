Aileen VAN VLIET

Guest Book
  • "Deepest Sympathy Diane and Norman. Brisbane,"
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

van VLIET, Aileen:
Aileen passed away on May 2, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 89. Much loved wife of Rudolf for 66 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicolas and Tracey, David, Karen and Daryl, Peter and Patricia, and loved grandmother of her 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, and loved aunt of her many nieces and nephews. A private cremation has been held and a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Our very grateful and sincere thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude who helped care for Aileen.

logo
Published in The Press on May 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.