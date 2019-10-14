Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Aileen May (nee Lawson):

On October 11, 2019, peacefully at Windsor Care, in her 88th year, surrounded by her family, dearly loved wife of the late Ron, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Jenny (Christchurch), and Gail and Mac Douglas (Australia). A most treasured Mum, nana, grannan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to acknowledge the kindness and compassion shown to Aileen by the staff at Windsor Care. At the family's request, donations in lieu of flowers to The Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/amprebble1110. Messages may be addressed to the Prebble family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Aileen's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 2.00pm.







