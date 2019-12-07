MOUAT,
Agnes Isabella Ann:
Peacefully on December 4, 2019, with family at her side, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Alan, John and Marina. Loved Gran of Jonathan and Lisa, Michael and Marissa, Rebecca and Josh, and Alex, doting Great-gran of Luke. Missed by her extended family and friends. Special thanks to Vicky and the wonderful staff at Ngaio Marsh Rest Home and the doctors at Papanui Medical Centre for their care of Agnes. Messages may be addressed to the Mouat family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Leprosy Mission would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/aiamouat0412 or at the service. A Celebration of Agnes' life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, Christchurch, on Monday, December 9, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019