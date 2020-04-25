SHACKLETON,
Adrienne Julia:
Formerly of Renaissance, Victoria Point, Brisbane, and Christchurch, NZ. Passed away peacefully, April 19, 2020. Aged 73 years. Much-loved wife of Ian. Dearly-loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce, Linda and Paul, Nicola and Josh, Craig and Sebastian. Adored nan of Lauren, Cameron, Cohan, and Rion. Loved sister of Janice, Warren, Duncan (dec), and Ainsley. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service to celebrate Adrienne's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020