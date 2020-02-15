ROBERTS, Adrienne Mary:
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, Merivale, aged 67 years. Loved daughter of the late Roy and Grace Roberts. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Graham (deceased) and Pam (Kati Kati), Shirley and Lank Guenole (Kumara Junction), Noel Roberts, Jude and John Wilson, Sue and Bill Millar (all of Hokitika), and Anne Roberts (Timaru). Loved and cherished aunty of Nicky, Jody and Levis; Paul, Tracy, and Nathan; Gemma, and Jeremy; Tim, and Kate and a loved great-aunt and friend. Thanks for the support of extended family and wonderful friends during her illness. Special thanks to the Hokitika District Nurses and Nurse Maude Staff for their wonderful care. A Requiem Mass for Adrienne's life will be celebrated at All Saints Church, corner of Stafford and Bealey Streets, Hokitika, on Tuesday, February 18, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the Service Adrienne will be laid to rest in the Lawn Section of the Hokitika Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020