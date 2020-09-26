Adrienne COLEMAN

On September 23, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by family, aged 70 years. Loved wife and soulmate of John, a loving, caring and supportive mother of Sarah and Simon Christie, Trudi and Craig Squire, treasured grandma to Isobel; Ben, and Lily, loved younger sister of Graham, and the late Anne Bills, loved sister-in-law and adored aunty. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Adrienne Coleman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Adrienne's life will be held at St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 150 Withells Road, Avonhead, on Thursday, October 1, at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020
