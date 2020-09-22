Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrienne BRAILSFORD. View Sign Death Notice



Adrienne Lucy:

Peacefully at Merivale Lifecare on September 20, 2020, aged 85. Beloved wife of Neil, mother and mother-in-law of Janette and Brent, Robyn, Stephen and Michelle, David and Jan, and sister of Colin. Adored and adoring Nana of Cynthia, Josh and Amelia, Tamara, Nigel, Jasmine and Fleur, Roseanna and Lily, Rowan, Harry, Ryan, Lucy and James. A special friend to many. The family are very grateful to the staff at Merivale Lifecare for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Canterbury Parkinson's Society. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. Adrienne will be Farewelled at St Christopher's Church, 244 Avonhead Road, Avonhead, on Thursday, September 24, at 1.30pm.







